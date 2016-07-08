FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dallas Mayor says shooter believed to have been lone gunman
July 8, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

Dallas Mayor says shooter believed to have been lone gunman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings arrives for a news conference on developments on the Ebola virus in Dallas, Texas, October 6, 2014.Jim Young

(Reuters) - Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said on Friday evening that the black man suspected of opening fire in a sniper attack in which five police officers were slain at a protest decrying police shootings of black men had acted alone.

"We believe now that the city is safe, and the suspect is dead, and we can move onto healing," Rawlings told reporters at a news conference.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said at the news conference however that it remained important to determine whether there were any other co-conspirators to the attack, launched by 25-year-old U.S. military veteran Micah Johnson.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese

