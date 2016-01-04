Chicago police watchdog beefs up staff, pledges transparency

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The new chief of the discredited watchdog agency that oversees Chicago’s 12,000-strong police force on Monday announced a shakeup aimed at improving investigations into police shootings, allegations of misconduct and use of excessive force.

Sharon Fairley, a former federal prosecutor, was named acting head of the Independent Police Review Authority, or IPRA, after the former director was fired in December by Mayor Rahm Emanuel because of public outcry over police killings in the city. Emanuel in early December also fired the city’s police chief.

The agency was formed in 2007 to investigate problems at Chicago’s police force, which has a long history of complaints of abuse and brutality. IPRA has been plagued by budget and staffing shortages. It has been criticized for taking a long time to investigate police shootings and finding almost all of them justified.

Fairley said she hired a new chief of staff and chief investigator and was recruiting four lawyers to fortify legal oversight of investigations.

She said she would increase IPRA’s contact with Chicagoans over the changes needed in the police department. However, she said she has been given no budget increase for the body.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel (L) and interim Chicago Police Superintendent John Escalante hold a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, United States, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Emanuel has faced more than a month of protests calling for his resignation after the city released a video of a white police officer fatally shooting a black teenager in October 2014, one of a number of police killings around the country that has sparked a national movement about policing and race.

In Chicago, prosecutors took more than a year to bring murder charges against police officer Jason Van Dyke in the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, who was show in the video walking away from police while holding a small knife. The furor over the shooting shown in the video cast fresh attention on IPRA and police accountability issues in Chicago.

Critics say IPRA has been too willing to accept police officers’ justifications for shootings and has not broken through the alleged “code of silence” by which officers agree on a narrative that the shooting victim had threatened the police or had a weapon, even if that were not the case.

Fairley said she would change that.

“We take the issue of the code of silence really seriously, and I will be focusing on that and making sure with every investigation that if there’s any evidence of that we’re going to follow that and make sure that’s addressed,” she said.