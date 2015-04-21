Authorities charge Suburban Detroit police officer with assault

DETROIT (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Michigan on Monday charged a suburban Detroit police officer with misconduct and assault in the beating of a black motorist in January that was caught on video and later made public.

Former Inkster, Michigan police officer William Melendez, who is white, is accused of repeatedly punching Detroit resident Floyd Dent in the head when Melendez and another officer stopped Dent, said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Melendez, 46, who was fired the Inkster police force last week, is charged with misconduct in office, mistreatment of a prisoner and assault with intent to do bodily harm. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

The charges follow police video of the beating that surfaced on local media last month, resulting in a Michigan State Police and Wayne County investigation.

Melendez’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Dent, 57, has said police physically abused him and planted cocaine in his car after the traffic stop in Inkster, about 20 miles west of downtown Detroit. The episode is the latest in a series of U.S. incidents that have raised concerns about police use of force as well as race relations.

Gregory Rohl, Dent’s attorney, has said his client was targeted because of his race. The officers seen in the video are white.

Worthy, in a statement, said police brutality will not be tolerated: “This devalues greatly the work that the majority of police officers in this country perform daily.”

A cocaine possession charge against Dent will be dismissed this week, a prosecutor’s spokeswoman said.

In March, Melendez testified at a hearing on Dent’s drug charge that Dent ran a stop sign after leaving a motel known for drug activity and threatened him and his partner when he was pulled over.

In the video, Melendez can be seen approaching Dent’s car with his gun drawn before the door opens and his partner pulls Dent out. Melendez then wraps an arm around Dent’s neck and punches him on the head while his partner handcuffs him.

Union representative Al Lewis, whose Teamsters Local 214 represents Inkster police, had no comment on the charges. He said Melendez still works part-time for another police department in Highland Park, Michigan.

In 2003, Melendez was among several then-Detroit police officers accused of, but later acquitted, of misconduct in federal indictments. He was also named as a defendant in several federal civil lawsuits dating back to 1996.