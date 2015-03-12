FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2015 / 2:24 PM / 3 years ago

Possible lead in shooting of officers in Ferguson: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - St. Louis County’s police chief said on Thursday there were possible leads in the search for the gunman who shot two officers during a protest in Ferguson, Missouri, and in future similar situations police may shoot back.

Muzzle flashes were detected from about 125 yards away from the rally early Thursday, just hours after the city’s police chief resigned in the wake of a scathing U.S. Justice Department report finding his force was rife with racial bias, Chief Jon Belmar told a press conference.

Both officers were wounded, one with a bullet lodged behind his ear, Belmar said.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Paul Thomasch

