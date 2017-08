Democratic U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator Tim Kaine discusses an issue with Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Governor Mike Pence (off camera) during their vice presidential debate at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, U.S., October 4, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign canceled an event in Iowa on Wednesday with former President Bill Clinton and vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine after the deadly shooting of two police officers.

The campaign announced the cancellation of the Des Moines "get out the vote" event after two Iowa police officers were shot dead in separate "ambush-style" killings as they sat in their patrol cars in the Des Moines area.