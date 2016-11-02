Iowa shooting suspect has record of minor crimes, known to local police

(Reuters) - The man suspected of killing two Iowa police officers on Wednesday was a familiar face to law enforcement, convicted of minor crimes and expelled from a high school football game last month after waving a Confederate battle flag.

Scott Michael Greene, 46, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment two years ago and was sentenced to probation, according to court records. In 2001 he was charged with assault for throwing a soda can out the window of a vehicle in a case that was later dropped, records show.

A father of at least three, Greene has been forcibly removed more than once from public school property for unspecified reasons, police said.

"We're familiar with Mr. Greene from our years of service," Ross McCarty, the police chief of Urbandale, Iowa, told a news conference.

Urbandale is an affluent suburb of Des Moines and the site where one of the police officers was slain. The other was slain in Des Moines.

"Most of the officers that have been in the city have some understanding of Mr. Greene," McCarty said. "They've taken trips to his house or delivered service to him. Never to anything of this extent, though."

Greene, a resident of Urbandale, was taken into custody hours after police said he shot and killed two officers sitting in their patrol cars two miles (3 km) apart.

What led to the shootings remained unclear.

Last month, Greene complained that he was treated unfairly by officers at the football game. He posted a video on YouTube that he titled "Police Abuse, Civil Rights Violation at Urbandale High School."

The 10-minute video, apparently shot by Greene, shows several police officers removing him from the school football stadium and listening to his complaint that he was assaulted by black fans at the game.

"I would like to identify them and press charges because I was actually assaulted and property was stolen from my person," Greene says in the video.

The officers tell him he is welcome to file a report, but that charges are unlikely unless Greene can identify the person who he said hit him. They also tell him he violated school code by flying a Confederate flag in front of African-Americans.

The Confederate flag is a racially charged symbol for its association with the pro-slavery South in the U.S. Civil War.

Greene remained outside the stadium with the Confederate flag and an American one that day, drawing a crowd of onlookers after police removed him, said Denzil Miller, 18, a high school senior in Des Moines who posted about the incident on social media.

The body of one of the slain police officers was discovered outside the same stadium.

It was not immediately known what Greene's occupation was. In a 2007 bankruptcy filing, he said he was single and the father of three children and had worked at Pigott Inc, an interior design firm in Des Moines.

He had also collected unemployment insurance and was struggling with medical debt and a mortgage, the bankruptcy filing said.

Samantha Greene, believed to be a daughter of the suspect, on Wednesday changed her Facebook profile picture to a photo of Greene, prompting torrents of comments - some supportive.

"He was just pissed that he could not wave his confederate flag at a high school football game. The police kicked him out. And after a few weeks this is what he did to show his anger!! I hope he gets what's coming to him in prison," wrote one commenter.

Samantha Greene did not write anything in reply.