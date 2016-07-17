FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2016 / 7:19 PM / a year ago

Ohio governor lacks power to suspend open carry law: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signs remind people in the "Team Trump" box that they will be on camera, as preparations continue on the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 17, 2016.Jonathan Ernst

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - Ohio Governor John Kasich lacks the power to suspend a state law allowing citizens to openly carry guns, his office said on Sunday, after a police union official called for a suspension ahead of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

"Ohio governors do not have the power to arbitrarily suspend federal and state constitutional rights or state laws as suggested. The bonds between our communities and police must be reset and rebuilt - as we're doing in Ohio - so our communities and officers can both be safe. Everyone has an important role to play in that renewal," Kasich spokeswoman Emmalee Kalmbach said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
