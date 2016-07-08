FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lynch says Justice Department offering all aid possible to Dallas killing probe
July 8, 2016 / 4:29 PM / a year ago

Lynch says Justice Department offering all aid possible to Dallas killing probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Friday the Justice Department was providing all the assistance it could to help Texas officials investigate the shooting attack that killed five police officers and wounded seven others in Dallas.

Lynch, speaking at a news conference, called for Americans not to let the racially divisive incidents of the past week become the "new normal" in the country and appealed for "calm, peaceful" action to address the divisions.

Reporting by Julia Harte; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

