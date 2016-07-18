U.S. officials working to restore public trust in police: attorney general

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 12, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Monday strongly condemned the weekend slaying of three Louisiana police officers and said federal authorities were working to help restore public trust in police following a series of violent incidents.

Lynch, in remarks prepared for a conference of black law enforcement officers, condemned the Baton Rouge attack "in the strongest terms possible" and said agents from the FBI and other federal agencies were in the city to help local authorities.

"At the Department of Justice, we are determined to do everything we can to bridge divides, to heal rifts, to restore trust, and to ensure that every American feels respected, supported, and safe," Lynch said in remarks prepared for the event.