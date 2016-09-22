FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
September 22, 2016 / 5:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. attorney general calls for a peaceful way forward in Charlotte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks during an interview in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. June 28, 2016.Nancy Wiechec/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Thursday called for a "peaceful way forward" after violent protests in Charlotte, North Carolina, and she offered local officials support from the FBI and other arms of the Justice Department.

"I know that these are difficult times, and I know that the events of recent days are painfully unclear and they call out for answers," Lynch told reporters. "But I also know that the answer will not be found in the violence of recent days. Let us all seek a peaceful way forward."

Lynch said the department would send four community relations officers to Charlotte and said the department's Office of Community Oriented Police Services and the local FBI had also offered assistance.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

