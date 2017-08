U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch is sworn in prior to testifying before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Tuesday that the Justice Department stands ready to assist local law enforcement in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in a Michigan courthouse on Monday.

"The Department of Justice stands ready to provide whatever help we can to state and local authorities as they investigate this heinous crime," Lynch told the House Judiciary Committee.