Florida investigators to lead probe of North Miami police shooting

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (Reuters) - The police chief in North Miami, Florida, said on Thursday he has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to lead an investigation into a police shooting of a black behavioral therapist seen in a video with his hands in the air.

The shooting itself on Monday was not caught on a video released by the lawyer for the injured man, Charles Kinsey. Police Chief Gary Eugene said officers responded to a 911 call about an armed man threatening suicide, but the chief told reporters no gun was recovered at the scene. Kinsey has said he was trying to calm an autistic man who had run away from the group home where Kinsey works.