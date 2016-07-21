FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Florida investigators to lead probe of North Miami police shooting
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 21, 2016 / 4:03 PM / a year ago

Florida investigators to lead probe of North Miami police shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. (Reuters) - The police chief in North Miami, Florida, said on Thursday he has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to lead an investigation into a police shooting of a black behavioral therapist seen in a video with his hands in the air.

The shooting itself on Monday was not caught on a video released by the lawyer for the injured man, Charles Kinsey. Police Chief Gary Eugene said officers responded to a 911 call about an armed man threatening suicide, but the chief told reporters no gun was recovered at the scene. Kinsey has said he was trying to calm an autistic man who had run away from the group home where Kinsey works.

Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.