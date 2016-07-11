Michigan courthouse gunman was inmate who took gun from officer

(Reuters) - The gunman who opened fire in a Michigan courthouse on Monday, killing two bailiffs and injuring a civilian and a sheriff's deputy before being shot dead, was an inmate who stole a firearm from a law enforcement officer, the county Sheriff said.

The shooter, who has not been identified, was able to break free from a Berrien County sheriff's deputy and a bailiff in a corridor leading to the courtroom and shot them both, Sheriff Paul Bailey said.

The gunman also fatally shot another bailiff and wounded a civilian before being shot dead by responding law enforcement officers, Bailey said. The deputy and civilian were both being treated at an area hospital, he added.