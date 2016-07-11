FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 10:41 PM / a year ago

Michigan courthouse gunman was inmate who took gun from officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The gunman who opened fire in a Michigan courthouse on Monday, killing two bailiffs and injuring a civilian and a sheriff's deputy before being shot dead, was an inmate who stole a firearm from a law enforcement officer, the county Sheriff said.

The shooter, who has not been identified, was able to break free from a Berrien County sheriff's deputy and a bailiff in a corridor leading to the courtroom and shot them both, Sheriff Paul Bailey said.

The gunman also fatally shot another bailiff and wounded a civilian before being shot dead by responding law enforcement officers, Bailey said. The deputy and civilian were both being treated at an area hospital, he added.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
