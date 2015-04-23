FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Family of black Ferguson teen killed by police sues city
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 23, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

Family of black Ferguson teen killed by police sues city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The mother, Lesley McSpadden (L) and father, Michael Brown Sr., of slain teenager Michael Brown, hold a news conference in Geneva November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - The family of Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old killed in Ferguson last summer by a white police officer, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city on Thursday, seeking unspecified punitive damages, $75,000 in compensation and changes in policing.

The civil lawsuit filed in St. Louis County, Missouri, names the city of Ferguson, former Police Chief Thomas Jackson and former police officer Darren Wilson as defendants.

The suit calls for a court order prohibiting the use of police techniques “that demean, disregard, or underserve its African-American population”.

The shooting last August sparked a wave of angry demonstrations and unrest over police violence, particularly against minorities in Ferguson and around the country.

The filing has been expected since the family said last month it would file the civil case.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Fiona Ortiz, Clarence Fernandez and Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.