Dallas gunman 'disappointed' by military experience, mother tells TheBlaze.com

DALLAS (Reuters) - The U.S. military veteran who shot dead five police officers in a racially charged attack in Dallas last week had been "disappointed" by his experience with the U.S. Army, his mother told media outlet TheBlaze.com on Monday.
"The military was not what Micah thought it would be," Delphine Johnson, whose son Micah Xavier Johnson was killed by a police robot carrying a bomb at the end of his rampage. "He was very disappointed. Very disappointed."
