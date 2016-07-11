FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Dallas gunman 'disappointed' by military experience, mother tells TheBlaze.com
#U.S.
July 11, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Dallas gunman 'disappointed' by military experience, mother tells TheBlaze.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Micah Xavier Johnson, a man suspected by Dallas Police in a shooting attack and who was killed during a manhunt, is seen in an undated photo from his Facebook account. Micah X. Johnson via Facebook/via REUTERS

DALLAS (Reuters) - The U.S. military veteran who shot dead five police officers in a racially charged attack in Dallas last week had been "disappointed" by his experience with the U.S. Army, his mother told media outlet TheBlaze.com on Monday.

"The military was not what Micah thought it would be," Delphine Johnson, whose son Micah Xavier Johnson was killed by a police robot carrying a bomb at the end of his rampage. "He was very disappointed. Very disappointed."

Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Frances Kerry

