Albuquerque police may face murder charges in homeless man's death

(Reuters) - Prosecutors in New Mexico sought possible murder charges on Monday for the 2014 shooting death of a homeless man by two Albuquerque police officers, a killing that sparked protests in the city against a recent history of alleged police abuse.

The Second Judicial District Attorney in Bernalillo County on Monday filed court paperwork seeking charges against former Albuquerque police detective Keith Sandy and current officer Dominique Perez for the fatal shooting on March 16.

The charges could range from manslaughter to first-degree murder, which could carry a life sentence.

The officers will face a preliminary hearing before a judge to decide whether there is probable cause to hold them over for a trial and the charge for each, the district attorney’s office said. No date has been set for the hearing.

The shooting prompted protests sharply critical of the Albuquerque police department, which the federal government found has used excessive, even deadly, force against civilians. It is now facing reforms and is under federal monitoring.

Monday’s filing comes amid a debate over police use of deadly force, especially against black men, that have sparked national protests.

Sandy and Perez shot 38-year-old James Boyd after a four-hour standoff in Albuquerque’s Sandia foothills. Accused of illegally camping, Boyd was armed with two small knives, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

“Keith, as a police officer, had not only the right, but the duty to defend a fellow officer from a mentally unstable, violent man wielding two knives,” defense attorney Sam Bregman said in a statement. “Keith did nothing wrong. To the contrary, he followed his training and probably saved his fellow officer’s life.”

Boyd can be seen in a helmet camera video, released by the police department, attempting to comply with orders to come down from a location before the officers fire a flash grenade at him, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

An officer with a dog and another with a rifle then appear to close in on Boyd while ordering him to get down, later firing six rounds after Boyd appears to pull out small knives in both hands.