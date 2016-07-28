FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Florida teenager arrested for threatening to kill police: media
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 28, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Florida teenager arrested for threatening to kill police: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Florida teenager accused of threatening to kill police was arrested in New York City on Wednesday, national media reported.

The unidentified 18-year-old man was detained at the bus terminal in Times Square after he asked another man if he wanted to "off some cops" and said he had a gun in his bag, ABC News reported.

The second man informed police about the threat, and officers said they found a .38 caliber firearm in the teenager's bag, the broadcaster said.

Police across the United States have been on high alert since eight officers were shot dead in ambushes in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana in July.

The Florida man was charged with making a terroristic threat, illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of marijuana, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told ABC News.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.