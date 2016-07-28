Florida teenager arrested for threatening to kill police: media

(Reuters) - A Florida teenager accused of threatening to kill police was arrested in New York City on Wednesday, national media reported.

The unidentified 18-year-old man was detained at the bus terminal in Times Square after he asked another man if he wanted to "off some cops" and said he had a gun in his bag, ABC News reported.

The second man informed police about the threat, and officers said they found a .38 caliber firearm in the teenager's bag, the broadcaster said.

Police across the United States have been on high alert since eight officers were shot dead in ambushes in Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana in July.

The Florida man was charged with making a terroristic threat, illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of marijuana, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told ABC News.