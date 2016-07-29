Four police officers cleared in North Carolina shooting death

(Reuters) - Four North Carolina police officers have been cleared in the fatal shooting of a man last year, according to a local prosecutor, a decision that comes amid a U.S. debate over use of excessive force by law enforcement.

The officers from the Archdale and High Point police departments shot Bobby Norris, of Archdale, nine times in August 2015 after he pointed a loaded shotgun at them, Garland Yates, the district attorney of Randolph and Montgomery counties, said in a statement on Thursday.

Norris died at the scene. The officers, who were not named, had responded to a report of a domestic dispute.

After examining the findings of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and a medical examiner's report, Yates said the officers' actions were justified and the case was closed.

Norris' autopsy showed a high level of alcohol and the presence of anti-anxiety and anti-depressant drugs in toxicology results, the statement said.