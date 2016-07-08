FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama calls Dallas police chief, U.S. attorney general over shootings
July 8, 2016 / 8:36 PM / a year ago

Obama calls Dallas police chief, U.S. attorney general over shootings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama observes a moment of silence during the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016.Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Dallas Police Chief David Brown and U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday while traveling in Poland to get an update on the investigation into the Texas shootings, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

"The president also offered his condolences on behalf of the country to Chief Brown for the officers who were killed in last night's shootings," Earnest said.

Obama is in Poland for a NATO summit.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, writing by Jeff Mason, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
