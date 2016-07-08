Obama calls Dallas police chief, U.S. attorney general over shootings

U.S. President Barack Obama observes a moment of silence during the NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland July 8, 2016.

WARSAW (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Dallas Police Chief David Brown and U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday while traveling in Poland to get an update on the investigation into the Texas shootings, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.

"The president also offered his condolences on behalf of the country to Chief Brown for the officers who were killed in last night's shootings," Earnest said.

Obama is in Poland for a NATO summit.