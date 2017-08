U.S. President Barack Obama (R) is greeted by Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings (far, L) as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Dartfort Fueling-Dallas Love Airport in Dallas, Texas March 11, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will travel early next week to Dallas, where five police officers were killed in an ambush shooting, the White House said on Friday.

Obama, who is in Poland for a NATO summit, will return to Washington on Sunday night, cutting short his European trip by one day and eliminating a stop in Seville, Spain, the White House said.