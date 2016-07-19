FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Obama pledges to seek more resources for U.S. police departments
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 19, 2016 / 9:12 PM / a year ago

Obama pledges to seek more resources for U.S. police departments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said his administration would work to provide additional support to police departments after the attacks on officers in Texas and Louisiana.

"It's very important for us to do everything we can to help police officers go home at night and to be safe," Obama said after a meeting in the Oval Office with Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson.

Obama said that he would continue to work with Congress, local law enforcement and community groups to ensure that police departments have all the resources that they need, including access to training.

"We do have a toolkit: best practices, training, resources and equipment that can help police departments protect their officers. We are going to have to do more," he said.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.