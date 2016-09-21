Obama calls Charlotte, Tulsa mayors after recent deaths, protests

U.S. President Barack Obama walks to the the Oval Office of the White House upon his return to Washington from New York, U.S. September 21, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called the mayors of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday to talk about recent shootings of black men by police that sparked protests in their cities.

"The president and both mayors reiterated that any protests should be conducted in a peaceful manner and that local law enforcement should find ways to calmly and productively engage those protesting," a White House official said.