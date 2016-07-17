Obama calls for national unity after Baton Rouge shooting

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to make a statement on the shooting of police officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, from the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Sunday called for national unity after the killing of three police officers in Baton Rouge, and warned against using the deadly event to inflame political fighting during a charged political campaign.

"We have our divisions and they are not new," Obama said in a press conference. "That is why it is so important that...everyone right now focus on words and actions that can unite this country further."

"We don't need inflammatory rhetoric."

Three police officers were shot to death and three others wounded in Baton Rouge on Sunday, less than two weeks after a black man was killed by police in the Louisiana capital, sparking nationwide protests.