Obama praises police officers killed at Dallas protest

DALLAS, Texas (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday hailed the service of the five police officers slain in Dallas last week at a protest against police violence.

"Our entire way of life in America depends on the rule of law," Obama said at a memorial service for the officers. "In this country we don't have soldiers in the streets, or militias setting the rules. Instead we have public servants, police officers like the ones who were taken from us."