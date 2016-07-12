FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Obama praises police officers killed at Dallas protest
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 12, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Obama praises police officers killed at Dallas protest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former President George W. Bush (L) shakes hands with President Barack Obama (R) as he kisses first lady Michelle Obama during a memorial service following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, U.S., July 12, 2016.Carlo Allegri

DALLAS, Texas (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday hailed the service of the five police officers slain in Dallas last week at a protest against police violence.

"Our entire way of life in America depends on the rule of law," Obama said at a memorial service for the officers. "In this country we don't have soldiers in the streets, or militias setting the rules. Instead we have public servants, police officers like the ones who were taken from us."

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.