Ohio police officer charged with murder released from jail on bond
#U.S.
July 30, 2015 / 11:19 PM / 2 years ago

Ohio police officer charged with murder released from jail on bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black man was released on Thursday from jail on bond, according to the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

Ray Tensing, 25, was released hours after pleading not guilty in the death of 43-year-old Samuel DuBose, who was shot in the head during a traffic stop. An Ohio judge on Thursday set a bond of $1 million for Tensing’s release.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler

