Ohio officer's fatal shooting of man not seen on building video

(Reuters) - Prosecutors said on Friday they are unaware of any building surveillance video that captured the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by a white police officer at the University of Cincinnati in a weekend traffic stop.

Protesters have called for Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters to release video that captured the incident, including body camera video from the officer involved. Deters has denied requests to release the bodycam video until the investigation is over.

A grand jury began its review of the case on Thursday to consider whether the officer should be charged in the fatal shooting of Samuel Dubose, 43, on Sunday evening.

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing had pulled Dubose over near the university because his car lacked a license plate. Tensing said he was forced to shoot Dubose because he almost ran over him, according to a report released by the school.

At least one other campus officer witnessed the shooting, the school’s report said.

“The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office is not aware of any building surveillance video that captures the July 19 shooting of Samuel Dubose by the UC police officer,” Deters said in a statement released on Friday.

Deters said the prosecutor’s office expects to complete its assessment of the case by Wednesday and wants to complete its presentations to the grand jury by the end of July.

Deters said on Thursday that the grand jury had not yet seen the bodycam video.

Dubose’s shooting followed a series of fatal police confrontations across the United States that have sparked demonstrations and raised questions about police use of force against minorities.

In Texas, officials are investigating the recent death of Sandra Bland, a black woman found hanging in a jail cell three days after she was arrested following a routine traffic stop. A prosecutor said on Thursday an autopsy supported the medical examiner’s initial ruling of suicide.