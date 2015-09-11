Cincinnati university police shooting 'entirely preventable': report

An impromptu memorial for Samuel Dubose is posted near the crime scene in Cincinnati, Ohio July 30, 2015. REUTERS/William Philpott

(Reuters) - The car of a man who was shot and killed in July by a University of Cincinnati police officer was barely moving or not moving at all when the officer fired his gun, and the incident was “entirely preventable,” an independent report said on Friday.

Former officer Raymond Tensing has been charged with murder in the death of Samuel DuBose, 43. Prosecutors had already cast doubt on Tensing’s initial statements that he shot DuBose during an off-campus traffic stop because he was being dragged by DuBose’s car.

An investigation by Kroll Inc, an investigative firm commissioned by the university, provided second-by-second analysis of the video from Tensing’s body camera, raising further questions about his statements.

Police use of lethal force, especially by white officers against unarmed African-Americans and other minorities, has been the focus of nationwide protests, and the killing of DuBose also fueled demonstrations. DuBose was African-American and Tensing is white.

The Hamilton County prosecutor found Tensing had deliberately shot DuBose. Tensing, who was 25 at the time of the incident, has pleaded not guilty to murder and voluntary manslaughter and is out on bail. A status hearing is scheduled for mid-November.

The report said less than three seconds passed from the moment DuBose turned the key in the ignition of his car to the moment Tensing fired his gun. The car then accelerated, apparently because DuBose’s foot pressed down on the gas pedal when he died.

“Prior to the gunshot, it is difficult to determine with precision how much, if at all, the car moved, but whatever movement may have occurred appears to have been minimal,” the report said. It appeared DuBose had put the car into drive and intended to drive away, the report said.

It also questioned Tensing’s initial statements that his arm had gotten caught in the car, saying there was no evidence of that.

“This incident, which resulted in a tragic loss of life, was entirely preventable,” the report said.

Tensing’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kroll made a number of recommendations to the University of Cincinnati Police Department, including limiting the scope of off-campus patrols in urban neighborhoods and focusing on campus safety and clarifying protocols on use of body cameras.