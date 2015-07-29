Prosecutor to release video on University of Cincinnati police shooting

(Reuters) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s office said it will release on Wednesday body-camera video footage of the July 19 police shooting of a black man near the University of Cincinnati.

The prosecutor is due to announce at noon local time on Wednesday the decision of a grand jury that was looking into whether to bring charges against Ray Tensing, the University of Cincinnati police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Samuel Dubose, 43.

It was not immediately clear whether the video was from a body camera worn by Tensing or another officer.