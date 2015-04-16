Oklahoma reserve deputy records falsified: newspaper

Reserve Deputy Robert Bates is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tulsa Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY (Reuters) - Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office supervisors were ordered to falsify training records for a white reserve deputy who fatally shot a black suspect, an Oklahoma newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Tulsa World newspaper cited anonymous sources as saying volunteer deputy Robert Bates, 73, received credit for field training he didn’t have and firearms certifications he should not have had.

The sheriff’s office said it was conducting an internal review of its reserve program but would not comment on the newspaper report.

“The media outlet that is putting this information out is using unconfirmed and unidentified sources and also relying on anonymity,” Major Shannon Clark, spokesman for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t respond to rumor.”

The newspaper reported that at least three supervisors were transferred after they refused to sign off on Bates’ training.

Bates was charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Eric Harris, 44, on April 2 during a police sting operation. He is free on bond and his arraignment is scheduled for April 21.

The sheriff’s office has said Bates thought he was using a Taser instead of his gun in the shooting. In a video of the shooting, a man Oklahoma authorities identified as Bates is heard saying: “Oh, I shot him. I‘m sorry.”

The incident was the latest in a series of fatal shootings of black men that have fueled a national debate about police use of lethal force, especially against minorities.

Bates’ lawyer, Corbin Brewster, could not be reached immediately to respond to the report. Brewster has said Bates plans to plead not guilty.

The Tulsa County sheriff uses volunteer reserve deputies who have full powers and authorities. Bates, an insurance executive, was assigned to the Tulsa Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Task Force.

Police were pursuing Harris on suspicion of trying to sell a gun illegally to an undercover officer in a police sting.