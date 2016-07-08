FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Not clear if Dallas shooting act of lone gunman: Texas attorney general
July 8, 2016 / 10:02 PM / a year ago

Not clear if Dallas shooting act of lone gunman: Texas attorney general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks outside the U.S. Supreme Court after justices heard arguments in a challenge by 26 states over the constitutionality of President Barack Obama's executive action to defer deportation of certain immigrant children and parents who are in the country illegally in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 18, 2016.Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It is not yet clear whether the shooting in Dallas that killed five police officers was the act of a lone gunman or multiple shooters, the Texas attorney general said on Friday.

Asked on MSNBC whether the shooting was committed by a single gunman, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said: "Right now, I don't think we know for sure."

"I think they're still interviewing and going through these witnesses, or these suspects that they've brought in," he added. "I don't think we're going to know for a while what we have."

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

