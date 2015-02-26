Seattle police begin posting body camera footage on YouTube channel

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Seattle Police have launched a YouTube channel that will let the public view video of officers’ on-the-job interactions captured on cameras pinned to their uniforms, as part of a pilot program to increase transparency, an official said on Thursday.

The videos uploaded to the YouTube page, SPD BodyWornVideo, will blur the faces of civilians to protect their privacy, a police official said. The videos also will be scrubbed of sound.

“The goal here is to balance transparency with protecting the privacy of citizens, who might be scooped up, swept up, onto the video just by being in the vicinity,” police spokesman Drew Fowler said.

Seattle Police began testing body-worn cameras late last year amid nationwide protests over police treatment of minorities following the killings of unarmed black men in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City.

Seattle Police, under federal monitoring for excessive force, have not been immune from criticism over officer interactions with minorities. Police Chief Kathleen O‘Toole issued an apology last month for the wrongful arrest of an elderly black man by an officer who said he swung a golf club at her.

Video of that incident showed the man leaning on the club for support and not lifting it toward the officer. [ID: n:L1N0V80DE]

The process of redacting the videos is being tested using tools developed by civilian tech experts during a hackathon event hosted by the police in December.

“The aim is to speed the release of videos, which now go through a time-consuming manual redaction to protect privacy,” police said in a statement, adding that the department hopes to share the redaction technology with other police agencies once it is refined.

Proponents of police-captured video, including body cameras that clip to an officer’s uniform and dash-cam video taken from inside a patrol car, say the footage can help ensure appropriate police response while protecting officers from accusations of wrongdoing.

Opponents raise the privacy issue and say video might not always give a clear picture of a police encounter with a citizen.