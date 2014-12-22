Georgia man killed after firing at police, neighbors

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A man with a high-powered rifle was killed by police near Atlanta early on Monday after a tense four-hour standoff during which he fired at officers and neighbors, a police spokesman said.

Police were called to a home in DeKalb County near Decatur on Sunday night after a relative reported that the 20-year-old gunman, Austin Leake, was suicidal, police spokesman Steven Fore said.

When officers arrived at the scene, Leake began firing shots at them from inside the home, Fore said. The tension escalated after police decided to get other residents out of the neighborhood.

“He made the threat when police arrived that he was going to shoot all the police outside his house,” Fore said. “Even during the evacuation, the suspect fired rounds at officers and civilians as well.”

Shots were fired “in all directions,” neighborhood resident Daniel Lloyd told WSB television station. “We just had to get down and just run and keep our head down.”

The suspect, who was alone in the house, continued shooting as officers tried to negotiate with him. After he fired one last round at SWAT team members, a police officer returned fire and killed Leake at about 1 a.m. EST on Monday, Fore said.