a year ago
Dallas shooter had no connections to terrorist organizations: White House
#U.S.
July 8, 2016 / 7:04 PM / a year ago

Dallas shooter had no connections to terrorist organizations: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dallas Police respond after shots were fired at a Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Dallas. Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/Handout via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Investigators have determined that the shooter in Dallas who killed five police officers did not have any connection to terrorist organizations, the White House said on Friday.

"It is my understanding that investigators have now publicly ruled out the possibility that the individual who carried out this terrible act of violence had any sort of connections to terrorist organizations either in the United States or around the world," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in Warsaw, where President Barack Obama had attended a NATO summit.

"I don't think that there's a link to any sort of terrorist conspiracy," Earnest said.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
