FBI aid sought in Texas probe of unarmed black man shot dead by police

DALLAS (Reuters) - The FBI has been asked to aid the investigation into the shooting death of an unarmed black man by a white officer in Arlington, Texas, the city’s police chief told reporters on Saturday.

Arlington police officer Brad Miller, 49, responded early on Friday to a call about a burglary in progress at a car dealership. After an altercation, Miller shot Christian Taylor, a black teen who played football at a Texas college.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said the department had asked Tom Class, special agent in charge with the FBI, Dallas field office, “to participate in this case and review all investigative work and investigative findings.” Johnson spoke at a news conference.