FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FBI aid sought in Texas probe of unarmed black man shot dead by police
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 9, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 2 years ago

FBI aid sought in Texas probe of unarmed black man shot dead by police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - The FBI has been asked to aid the investigation into the shooting death of an unarmed black man by a white officer in Arlington, Texas, the city’s police chief told reporters on Saturday.

Arlington police officer Brad Miller, 49, responded early on Friday to a call about a burglary in progress at a car dealership. After an altercation, Miller shot Christian Taylor, a black teen who played football at a Texas college.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson said the department had asked Tom Class, special agent in charge with the FBI, Dallas field office, “to participate in this case and review all investigative work and investigative findings.” Johnson spoke at a news conference.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.