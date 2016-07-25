FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Texas deputy, set to retire in September, shot dead at home near Austin
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 25, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

Texas deputy, set to retire in September, shot dead at home near Austin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A sheriff's deputy in Travis County, Texas was shot and killed on Monday after reporting to the department's dispatcher that a suspected robbery was in progress at his home in suburban Austin, officials said.

Sergeant Craig Hutchinson, a 32-year veteran who was set to retire in September, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Round Rock, north of Austin.

He had gone off duty a few minutes before radioing in the report that people had broken into the backyard of his home, the sheriff's office said.

About 10 minutes after the call, deputies found Hutchinson near a creek behind his back yard with a gunshot wound, it said.

There was no indication of a targeted killing, said the office, adding there were two suspects but no one had been arrested.

Police in Dallas, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have been fatally shot in ambush killings this month by suspects who are said to have been upset over police shootings they believed were motivated by racial bias.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.