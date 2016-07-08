Authorities identify three wounded Dallas officers in sniper attack

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Authorities on Friday identified three Dallas transit police officers who were among the seven officers wounded in a sniper attack that also killed five officers on Thursday night.

A spokesman for Dallas Area Rapid Transit said Officers Omar Cannon, 44, Misty McBride, 32, and Jesus Retana, 39, were wounded in the attack, which occurred during a protest over the killing of two black men by police in Louisiana and Minnesota this week. Retana was released from a hospital, while the others were still being treated for their injuries.