FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. bars visitor with 'Black Lives Matter' patch on coat
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 23, 2014 / 7:59 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. bars visitor with 'Black Lives Matter' patch on coat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations barred a visitor from entering the world body’s headquarters last week because she was wearing a patch on her coat with the words “Black Lives Matter,” saying on Tuesday that the ban is in keeping with long-standing U.N. rules.

The sentence “Black Lives Matter” has become a rallying cry for demonstrators across the United States protesting grand jury decisions not to charge white police officers in the killings of unarmed black men in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City.

A security officer told the woman who attempted to enter the United Nations in New York City on Friday that the patch on her coat would violate a ban on political protests inside the U.N. compound. She was allowed to enter after removing it.

“There is a long-standing organizational policy that does not permit visitors to come in wearing political messages, display banners or distribute leaflets outside of a planned event and with proper authorization,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

“In this case the security officer acted properly in accordance with regulation,” he added.

After a grand jury last month cleared a white police officer in the fatal August shooting of an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon spoke out in support of the right of demonstrators to peacefully protest.

Reuters spoke with the woman involved in the incident but she declined to be identified.

Although the United Nations is in New York City, it is international territory administered by the U.N. secretariat.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.