Unclear from police video if Keith Scott had anything in hands when shot: lawyer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - A black man killed by a Charlotte, North Carolina, police officer this week did not aggressively approach officers and had his hands by his side when he was shot, a lawyer said on Thursday after the man's family watched two police videos of the incident.

Lawyer Justin Bamberg said in a statement it was impossible to tell from the videos if Keith Scott, 43, was holding anything when he was shot on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Scott had a gun; his family and a witness said he was holding a book.