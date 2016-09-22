FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Unclear from police video if Keith Scott had anything in hands when shot: lawyer
September 22, 2016 / 11:53 PM / a year ago

Unclear from police video if Keith Scott had anything in hands when shot: lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Reuters) - A black man killed by a Charlotte, North Carolina, police officer this week did not aggressively approach officers and had his hands by his side when he was shot, a lawyer said on Thursday after the man's family watched two police videos of the incident.

Lawyer Justin Bamberg said in a statement it was impossible to tell from the videos if Keith Scott, 43, was holding anything when he was shot on Tuesday afternoon. Police say Scott had a gun; his family and a witness said he was holding a book.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Sandra Maler

