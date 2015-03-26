Hearing for black Virginia student bloodied in arrest postponed

RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) - A court hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday for a black University of Virginia student bloodied in an arrest by police has been postponed for two months, court records showed.

The hearing for student Martese Johnson, 20, in Charlottesville General District Court was rescheduled for May 28, the filings showed.

Social media photos showed Johnson, the vice chairman of the university’s Honor Committee, with a bloodied face after he was arrested last week outside a Charlottesville pub by state Alcoholic Beverage Control agents. A head wound required 10 stitches to close.

Johnson faces charges of obstruction, public swearing and intoxication. His arrest set off a wave of campus protests amid allegations of racial profiling and excessive police force.

Prosecutors had said they would seek a delay of the case pending completion of a state police investigation ordered by Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe.