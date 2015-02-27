Slain Mexican farmworker's parents call for U.S. Justice Dept. probe

SEATTLE (Reuters) - The parents of a Mexican farmworker fatally shot by police in Washington state after he pelted them with rocks and tried to flee urged the U.S. Justice Department on Friday to take over a local investigation into the slaying.

The parents, represented by high-profile lawyer Benjamin Crump, called for a “zealous pursuit of the whole truth” into the Feb. 10 police slaying of Antonio Zambrano-Montes, a 35-year-old unemployed apple picker from Mexico’s Michoacan state.

His death sparked protests by demonstrators who accused police in the city of Pasco in Washington state’s agricultural heartland of overly aggressive tactics in dealing with Hispanic residents, who make up a majority of the population.

“We pray that for the sake of peace and safety and international relations that you rise to (the) occasion, and wrest control of the criminal investigation from the hands of county prosecutors in Washington state,” Crump said in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Demonstrators, who have held almost daily protests and vigils, have likened the incident to two high-profile deaths of unarmed black men at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri, and in New York City. Crump represented the family of the victim in the Ferguson killing.

Zambrano-Montes’ parents, Agapita Montes Rivera and J. Jesus Zambrano Fernandez, joined U.S. rights groups in urging the Justice Department to launch a probe into the incident, which the Mexican government has condemned as a disproportionate use of lethal force.

The FBI and a U.S. attorney in Washington state have said they are monitoring the local investigation, which is being handed by a special investigative unit that excludes Pasco police.

A video of the incident shows Zambrano-Montes running from officers and then briefly turning and raising his arm before he was killed.

Police have said that three officers fired 17 shots at the man, striking him five or six times, after he pelted them with rocks, ignored commands to surrender, and after a stun gun failed to subdue him.

Another lawyer who represents Zambrano-Montes’ wife and daughters, Charles Herrmann, has said that a second autopsy completed at the family’s request showed Zambrano-Montes was shot as many seven times, including two bullets striking him from behind. Herrmann said those findings contradict police statements that he was not shot on the back of his body.

The Franklin County prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.