Washington state officers will not face criminal charges in Mexican farmworker's slaying: lawyer

Relatives of Antonio Zambrano-Montes carry his coffin after a funeral mass in Pomaro, in the Mexican state of Michoacan March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Three police officers in Washington state will not face criminal charges in the February shooting death of an unarmed Mexican farmworker who threw rocks at them before fleeing arrest, a lawyer representing the victim’s family said on Wednesday.

Antonio Zambrano-Montes was shot dead in the southeastern farming city of Pasco in an incident that sparked outrage in a majority Latino community that has likened his death to fatal police confrontations with unarmed black men in Missouri and New York.

George Trejo, an attorney representing the wife and children of the slain 35-year-old, said the family was “extremely disappointed” by the prosecutor’s decision not to charge the officers in a shooting they described as “the execution of their loved one.”

Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Shawn Sant, who was due to hold an afternoon news conference on the matter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The shooting, which occurred at a busy intersection after the farmworker threw rocks at the officers, triggered protests by demonstrators who complained Pasco police were too quick to use lethal force in their fourth slaying in seven months.

Trejo, who said Sant cited insufficient evidence to establish any crime beyond a reasonable doubt, said: “We are not surprised by this decision but disgusted and disappointed.”

Video of the incident captured by bystanders showed Zambrano-Montes fleeing from pursuing officers before turning to face them and being gunned down. The officers fired 17 times in all.

Two stun guns failed to subdue Zambrano-Montes during a standoff, police said.

One of the officers, Ryan Flanagan, has since resigned. The other two, Adam Wright and Adrian Alaniz, were placed on paid leave following the incident.

The orchard worker grappled with a series of personal tragedies before his death, including depression, methamphetamine use, joblessness after falling from a farm ladder and breaking his wrists last fall, and a house fire in the winter that nearly killed him.

Relatives of Zambrano-Montes argued in a federal lawsuit filed last week seeking more than $25 million in damages that the officers violated his civil rights and reflected a pattern of unconstitutional practices, excessive force and poor training of the city’s officers.

Last month, family members filed a separate $4.76 million wrongful death claim against the city.