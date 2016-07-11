Obama discusses officer training with police groups: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, in a meeting with law enforcement groups on Monday, discussed ways to support police officer training to de-escalate confrontations, the White House said.

Obama emphasized his commitment to enhancing public safety and reducing tensions between officers and the communities they serve, the White House said in a statement. The meeting follows the shooting deaths of five police officers in Dallas on Thursday during a protest against recent police killings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana.