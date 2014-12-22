FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Justice Dept to review fatal shooting by Milwaukee police officer
December 22, 2014 / 11:34 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Justice Dept to review fatal shooting by Milwaukee police officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it would review a case involving the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man by a police officer in Milwaukee after the local prosecutor chose not to pursue criminal charges.

The federal review of the April 30 shooting of Dontre Hamilton by white police officer Christopher Manney comes on the heels of nationwide protests over grand jury decisions in Ferguson, Missouri, and New York City not to indict officers in similar cases.

Reporting by Julia Edwards in Honolulu; Editing by Eric Beech

