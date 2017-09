A makeshift memorial pays tribute to 19-year-old Tony Robinson, Jr., killed by police, in front of a home cordoned off with barricade tape on Williamson Street in Madison, Wisconsin March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Tom Lynn

MADISON, Wis. (Reuters) - A Madison, Wisconsin police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old biracial man in March, the prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said at a news conference that Matt Kenny, a veteran white police officer, used lawful lethal force when he shot Tony Robinson Jr. in the head, torso and right arm.