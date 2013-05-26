FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kentucky policeman shot and killed in apparent highway ambush
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 26, 2013 / 9:38 PM / in 4 years

Kentucky policeman shot and killed in apparent highway ambush

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Kentucky policeman was shot and killed in an apparent ambush when he stopped to pick up debris on a highway exit ramp, the Courier-Journal newspaper said on Sunday.

Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis, 33, was found shot to death on an exit ramp on the Blue Grass Parkway in north central Kentucky early Saturday morning.

Investigators could not be reached for comment on Sunday. The Courier-Journal said state police answered a call about an accident on the exit ramp and found Ellis lying outside his parked police cruiser, which had its emergency lights on and had not been in a crash.

He had not spoken to dispatchers and had apparently stopped to pick up debris that had been deliberately placed in the roadway, the newspaper quoted Kentucky State Police as saying.

Ellis had been with the Bardstown Police Department since 2006 and left behind a wife and two small children, the department said on its Facebook page.

He was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Bardstown, a town of 12,000 people about 40 miles south of Louisville, television station WLWT said.

Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.