Former prosecutor seeks to unseat Senator Boozman of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Reuters) - A former federal prosecutor said on Wednesday he will challenge incumbent U.S. Senator John Boozman, a Republican of Arkansas, in the 2016 election, mounting a campaign Democrats hope will help change the balance of power in the body in their favor.

Conner Eldridge, 38, a Democrat, resigned last month after five years as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. Eldridge is a former congressional aide who also worked in banking.

Boozman, 64, served 10 years in the U.S. House of Representatives before easily defeating incumbent Democratic Senator Blanche Lincoln to win his current term in 2010. Lincoln had cast a deciding vote for the Affordable Care Act, and struggled through her campaign in a state in which President Barack Obama is extremely unpopular.

“Obama will still be a live issue,” said Don Tilton, a veteran Arkansas lobbyist and longtime political observer.

“Likeability goes a long way in Arkansas politics and the challenge to Eldridge will be to gain the recognition Boozman already has,” he added.

Most experts nationally and locally regard any Democratic challenge to Boozman as decidedly difficult. Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics on Wednesday rated the Arkansas Senate seat as safe for the Republicans.

Eldridge, in a brief statement, said he was prompted to run by “real problems involving our jobs, our safety, our schools, and the strength of our communities.”

Democrats are hopeful of regaining control of the Senate in 2016 since they must defend only 10 seats while Republicans have 24 at stake.