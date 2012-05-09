FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former White House hopeful Bachmann now Swiss citizen
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 9, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

Former White House hopeful Bachmann now Swiss citizen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Michele Bachmann, a former White House hopeful and a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, has a new political option: she can run for office in Switzerland.

Bachmann, whose husband is Swiss, recently activated her right to become a dual U.S.-Swiss citizen along with three of their five children.

“Congresswoman Bachmann’s husband is of Swiss descent so she has been eligible for dual-citizenship since they got married in 1978,” said Bachmann’s press secretary Becky Rogness. “However, recently some of their children wanted to exercise their eligibility for dual-citizenship so they went through the process as a family.”

A spokesman at the Swiss embassy said Bachmann had activated that citizenship in March.

In an interview with Swiss television, Bachmann - who pulled out of the race in January for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination - laughed when asked if she would run for office in Switzerland.

“There’s a lot of competition ... and it would be very stiff because they are very good,” she said.

Reporting by Deborah Charles; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.