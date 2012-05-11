FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michele Bachmann to withdraw Swiss citizenship
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 11, 2012 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

Michele Bachmann to withdraw Swiss citizenship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Congressman Michele Bachmann speaks next to U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney during a rally at Crofton Industries in Portsmouth, in this Virginia May 3, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Mark Makela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican White House candidate Michele Bachmann sought to withdraw her Swiss citizenship on Thursday and dismissed any questions about her allegiance to the United States.

Bachmann, a U.S. representative from Minnesota and a favorite of the conservative Tea Party movement, became eligible for dual U.S.-Swiss citizenship in 1978 when she married her husband, who is Swiss.

She activated that right because three of their five children wanted to do so and they went through the process as a family, a spokeswoman said.

A spokesman at the Swiss Embassy said Bachmann had activated that citizenship in March.

Bachmann, who pulled out of the presidential race in January, said in a statement on Thursday that she had written to the Swiss Consulate asking to withdraw the dual status.

“I took this action because I want to make it perfectly clear: I was born in America and I am a proud American citizen,” she said.

Reporting By John Crawley and Deborah Charles; Editing by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.