Suspect in custody for Benghazi attack faces charges related to murder, terrorism
June 17, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Suspect in custody for Benghazi attack faces charges related to murder, terrorism

Julia Edwards

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A suspect in the 2012 attacks by militants on a U.S diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, who was captured by U.S. military forces on Sunday faces three charges in U.S. federal court, including providing “support to terrorists” and “killing a person.”

Court documents filed against Ahmed Abu Khatallah on July 15, 2013, in D.C. federal court charge him with the following: Killing a person in the course of an attack on a federal facility involving the use of a firearm and dangerous weapon and attempting and conspiring to do the same; providing, attempting and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists resulting in death; and discharging, brandishing, using, carrying a possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The filings were previously sealed until news of Khatallah’s capture became public on Tuesday.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
