WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has captured one of the suspected ringleaders of the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The suspect was captured on Sunday and is now in U.S. custody outside of Libya, Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said in a statement.

The Washington Post first reported the capture.